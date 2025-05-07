Persian Gulf is part of historical identity of Iranian nation: Administration spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani says those who are seeking to change the name of the Persian Gulf do not know Iran’s thousands of years of history.

“The Persian Gulf is not just a geographical name; it is part of the historical identity of the Iranian nation,” Mohajerani wrote on her X account on Wednesday, in reaction to a reported U.S. plan to use a different name for the strategic waterway.

She said that such a fruitless move, rather than provoking Iranians, will discredit those who initiate it.

The statement followed Western media reports, claiming that U.S. President Donald Trump will announce during his trip to Saudi Arabia next week that the U.S. will stop calling the Persian Gulf by its historical name.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi condemned the “politically motivated” attempt to alter the historically established name of the Persian Gulf, calling it indicative of hostile intent toward Iran and its people.

4399**4353