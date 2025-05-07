Iran voices serious concern over escalation of India-Pakistan tensions

Tehran, IRNA -- Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has expressed Iran’s deep concern regarding the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, urging both opposing sides to exercise self-restraint.

Baqaei emphasized the Islamic Republic’s principled stance on the importance of respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity, advocating against the use of force in relations between states.

He also said that the rising tension and clashes between the two significant countries, which have maintained friendly and long-standing relations with Iran, cause serious concern for Tehran.

The spokesperson expressed hope that both India and Pakistan would prioritize self-restraint to reduce tension and prevent further escalation with the aim of avoiding giving third parties, particularly the Israeli regime, the opportunity to exploit the situation.

Pakistani officials announced that at least 31 people were killed and 46 injured in escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan. Tensions have been rising since April 22, following a militant attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 Indians, with Pakistan expressing readiness for an international investigation into the incident.

