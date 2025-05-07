Iran welcomes Oman-mediated ceasefire halting U.S. attacks on Yemen

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has welcomed Oman’s statement regarding the cessation of U.S. attacks on Yemen, saying that regional countries will not forget the Yemeni people’s legendary resistance against foreign aggression.

In a statement on Wednesday, Baqaei praised the steadfastness of the Yemeni nation in supporting the Palestinians amid Israeli genocide and occupation, as well as their resilience against repeated U.S. aggressions over the past year.

While appreciating the Omani government’s efforts in mediating a ceasefire between Washington and Sana’a, the spokesperson urged the international community to take immediate and effective action to halt Israeli attacks on Yemen.

He accused the U.S. government of complicity in crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the Yemeni people.

Earlier, Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi confirmed a truce deal between the U.S. and Yemen.

“Following recent discussions and contacts conducted by the Sultanate of Oman with the United States and the relevant authorities in Sana’a, Republic of Yemen, aimed at de-escalation, efforts have resulted in a ceasefire agreement between the two sides,” Albusaidi wrote in a post on X.

The United States and the Israeli regime have carried out repeated airstrikes on Yemen in recent months, targeting critical facilities in the country in an effort to deter Yemenis from supporting the Palestinians.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have also targeted shipping linked to Israel and the U.S. in the Red Sea and have launched missile strikes on Israeli-occupied territories.

On Wednesday, the Ansarullah movement stated that the ceasefire agreement with the United States does not include operations against the Israeli regime.

