Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has argued that a durable solution to the Ukraine crisis cannot be found only through a ceasefire or a halt to hostilities.

“I would like to thank Vietnamese friends for their balanced position on resolving the Ukraine crisis. A ceasefire or a pause on hostilities along the line of engagement only cannot bring a lasting solution to this problem,” Lavrov wrote in an article for The International Affairs magazine titled, Russia and Vietnam: 75 years of friendship, trust and mutual assistance.

“For a lasting peace, the root causes of the conflict should be removed,” he explained.

He said that addressing threats to Russia’s security that arose due to NATO’s eastward enlargement and efforts to draw Ukraine into the military alliance should be given priority.

“It is no less important to achieve full respect for human rights in the territories remaining under the control of the Kiev regime, which, after the violent power grab in 2014, set out to exterminate everything associated with Russia and the Russian world, including the Russian language, culture, traditions, canonical Orthodoxy, and Russian-language media,” he emphasized.

