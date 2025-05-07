Iran rejects U.K. officials’ baseless allegations

Tehran, IRNA – Alireza Yousefi, the director-general for the Western Europe department at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has refuted recent allegations made by UK Home Office and certain British parliamentarians against Iran following the suspicious detainment of several Iranian nationals.

The remarks made by UK police in parliament against Tehran, following the unjustified detention of Iranian citizens, constitute a blatant violation of fundamental legal and human rights standards, Yousefi said on Wednesday.

The accusations against Iran, coinciding with the detention of several Iranian nationals, raise suspicions of political motives behind their arrest, he stated.

He noted that the repeated, unsubstantiated claims by British officials have undermined bilateral ties, reinforcing Iranian’s long-standing skepticism toward the UK.

Warning of the negative consequences of the baseless accusation against Iran, Yousefi urged the UK to immediately inform Iran of the legal basis for detention of the Iranian nationals and to facilitate consular visits without delay.

He also stressed the importance of upholding the principles of justice in this matter.

9376**9417