Foreign Minister Araqchi departs for India following his visit to Pakistan

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi departed for New Delhi on Wednesday evening, leading a diplomatic delegation to meet with high-ranking Indian officials and discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments.

During his visit, Araqchi will hold consultations with senior Indian officials on matters of mutual interest. Additionally, the Iran-India Joint Economic Commission will convene, co-chaired by Araqchi and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The two sides will review and follow up on the latest progress in implementing economic agreements between their countries.

Araqchi’s trip to India follows his one-day visit to neighboring Pakistan on Monday, amid heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed states over a terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir last month. He has offered to mediate between New Delhi and Islamabad.

India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the deadly attack, alleging that Islamabad backed the militants responsible. Pakistan has denied the charge.

Tensions escalated on Tuesday night as India launched a series of airstrikes on targets in Pakistan and Pakistani-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan condemned the strikes as “unprovoked,” with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declaring that the “heinous act of aggression will not go unpunished.”

