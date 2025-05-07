Iran condemns politically-motivated attempts at misnaming the Persian Gulf

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says that politically motivated attempts to alter the historically established name of the Persian Gulf are indicative of hostile intent toward Iran and its people, and are firmly condemned. Such biased actions are an affront to all Iranians.

Araqchi wrote on his X account on Wednesday that the name Persian Gulf, like many geographical designations, is deeply rooted in human history.

Iran has never objected to the use of names such as the Sea of Oman, Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, or Red Sea, he said, adding that the use of these names does not imply ownership by any particular nation, but rather reflects a shared respect for the collective heritage of humanity.

“In contrast, politically motivated attempts to alter the historically established name of the Persian Gulf are indicative of hostile intent toward Iran and its people, and are firmly condemned,” he said.

Araqchi also said that “such biased actions are an affront to all Iranians, regardless of their background or place of residence.”

He expressed the hope that the absurd rumors about the Persian Gulf that are no more than a disinformation campaign by “forever warriors” to anger Iranians all over the world and agitate them.

Araqchi assured that U.S. President Donald Trump is aware that the name Persian Gulf is centuries old and recognized by all cartographers and international bodies and was even used by all leaders of the region in their official communications until as recently as 1960’s.

While any short-sighted step in this connection will have no validity or legal or geographical effect, it will only bring the wrath of all Iranians from all walks of life and political persuasion in Iran, the U.S. and across the world, he said.

The Associated Press anonymously cited two U.S. officials as saying on Tuesday that during his visit to Saudi Arabia next week, Trump will announce that the United States will refer to the Persian Gulf as “the Arabian Gulf” or “the Gulf of Arabia.”

It was unclear whether that announcement is what Trump touted during the Oval Office meeting with the Canadian prime minister.

If the U.S. president goes ahead with the reported plan, the falsification of the historical and geographical reality will cause widespread resentment inside Iran, which has been involved in negotiations with the Trump administration. Whether that would in turn affect the course of the negotiations will remain to be seen. Iran has said that the talks are exclusively about Iran’s nuclear energy program and the sanctions imposed on the country over nuclear-related allegations.

The talks, conducted indirectly, started in April, and three rounds of negotiations have since been held.

The fourth round was postponed due to logistical reasons earlier this month. But Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said earlier on Tuesday that a date was being reviewed for the potential resumption of the talks.

