Tehran, IRNA – Former Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri says negotiations and diplomacy are the only viable path to resolving disputes, stressing that Iran must not miss the opportunity for dialogue with the United States.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Wednesday, Jahangiri said, “If sanctions against Iran are lifted, an unparalleled economic opportunity will arise for all countries, particularly the U.S.”

He underscored that Iran has consistently demonstrated its adherence to international commitments, adding, “In contrast, the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), failing to meet its obligations. This decision not only damaged U.S. credibility but also inflicted harm on Iran and its allied countries through sanctions. However, a window for dialogue has now opened, and we must seize this opportunity.”

Jahangiri also addressed concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear activities, noting that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has issued a fatwa [religious decree] prohibiting the pursuit of nuclear weapons.

“Our negotiating team has also expressed full readiness for transparency and cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure that Iran will never seek nuclear weapons,” he added.

He emphasized that lifting sanctions should be a top priority in negotiations. “Iran’s development can benefit those concerned about regional stability, peace, and security. Sustainable development is crucial for establishing peace and security in the region, and Iran can play a pivotal role in this process,” he said.

Jahangiri said, “I say this with full awareness of our country’s situation: If sanctions are removed, an unprecedented opportunity will emerge for all countries, especially the U.S., to engage in economic activities and investments. In Iran, development projects worth hundreds of billions of dollars are ready for participation, which can contribute to both regional development and lasting security.”

3266**4353