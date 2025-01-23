West's sanctions flagrant violation of Iranians' rights: Gharibabadi

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi strongly criticized the hypocritical approach pursued by the self-styled advocates of human rights, stating they have encroached upon the rights of the Iranian nation by imposition of sanctions.

Gharibabadi made the remarks at a meeting in Geneva on Thursday held at the initiative of Iran and with the participation of countries under the supervision of the UN human rights political mechanisms.

He voiced Iran's concern and strong criticism of double standards, selective approaches, as well as political and instrumental exploitation of human rights.

The senior Iranian diplomat said the self-proclaimed flag bearers of human rights in the world have created numerous challenges for Iran, through sanctions and support for terrorists, and have flagrantly infringed upon the rights of the Iranian nation.

They have shamelessly accused Tehran of violating human rights, and slapped political mechanisms against it with the aim of exerting more pressure, he added.

Such an approach comes whilst they must be responsive to their conduct, Gharibabadi said, apparently referring to the US and Europeans.

“We have witnessed the massacre of more than tens of thousands of people in Gaza. These self-proclaimed guardians of human rights did not take any action against the Zionist regime, and instead supported it,” he added.

Gharibabadi described the imposition of political and unjust human rights mechanisms on developing countries as an intervention in the internal affairs of those states and a violation of their sovereignty.

The political measures of the so-called advocates of human rights come while they themselves are widely violating the rights of their own people, and those of other nations, the Iranian deputy foreign minister stated.

The remarks by Gharibabadi came as ambassadors at the meeting voiced concern over concern for the abuse of human rights, stating that existing monitoring mechanisms are ineffective, selective, and politicized.

They also agreed to further coordinate in the upcoming session of the Human Rights Council, slated for March, to confront politicized approaches to human rights and to present and follow up on their positions in a unified and joint manner.

