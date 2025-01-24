Zionist regime continues to occupy Lebanese territory: Report

Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli security cabinet did not approve the withdrawal of forces from southern Lebanon, according to reports from Zionist media outlets.

The Israeli cabinet announced on Thursday that the Zionist army will continue its current deployment in southern Lebanon, according to a report by Israeli Channel 14.

It further noted that Israel will never withdraw from southern Lebanon because the Lebanese army has reportedly failed to meet its commitments.

This comes despite the terms of the ceasefire, which require the Israeli forces to vacate Lebanese territory within 60 days of the ceasefire establishment.

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect at 4:00 a.m. Beirut time on Wednesday, November 27, following international mediation.

