Iran attends North-South Corridor meeting in Baku

During the meeting which was held in the presence of deputy heads of Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Belarus and India railways departments, participants discussed issues related to rail transportation in the framework of North-South international corridor.

Speaking to IRNA, deputy head of Iran railways for commercial and exploitation affairs Morteza Jafari said participants reviewed transportation tariff for transferring consignments from Bandar Abbas to Moscow.

Ways for increasing transportation in North-South Corridor, taking advantage of Chabahar Port, adding this port to North-South Corridor were among other topics discussed by both sides, he added.

He noted that in the MoU signed at the end of this meeting issues related to coordinating tariff in line with North-South Corridor, the solution for making operational transferring shipments from India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Poland and Finland and making the railway transportation costs competitive with that of sea and road transportation were also mentioned.

The International North–South Transport Corridor is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road route for moving freight between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

