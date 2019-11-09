Iran refutes US human rights allegations as shameless hypocrisy

Abbas Mousavi in a tweet on Saturday said that Seriously a US "Human Rights fair" would be great!

He added:Shooting passenger flights, discriminating blacks, bombing civilians in endless wars: Vietnam to Iraq, Yemen...let alone full support for the most brutal terrorist inhuman regimes in the region. "Shameless Hypocrisy " at its core!

Morgan Ortagus the spokesperson for the United States Department of State in his Twitter account referring to the human rights exhibition in Tehran had claimed that Iran is one of the world’s worst human rights abusers.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish