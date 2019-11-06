Persian Gulf Arab states send positive signals to Iran's HOPE Coalition

Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani has written a column in the "Alrai" newspaper that Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) will bring about peace and stability, free maritime navigation, security for the regional states and strengthen cultural backgrounds and ties.

The Iranian initiative, which is a response to the heightened tensions in the Middle East, has been successful in its early stages in initiating a channel between Tehran, Riyadh and Manama.

Iran has sent two letters to Saudi and Bahraini kings Bin Salman and Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, respectively. The letters have been delivered via Kuwait, according to the Kuwaiti newspaper Aljarida.

“Iran has received positive response from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, the paper says, to secure safe maritime navigation in the Persian Gulf and settle differences.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbbas Mousavi and Government spokesperson Ali Rabiei have both confirmed that letters have been sent to the Persian Gulf Arab states following the announcement of Hormuz Peace initiative at the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September.

“This shows how serious Iran is and how much it attaches importances to regional states to provide peace and security in Persian Gulf,” said Mousavi.

Former Qatar Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani has told the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) to seize Iran’s Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) to initiate talks between regional governments, warning that such an opportunity may not be created in the future.

“This opportunity will not be repeated if there is an agreement between Iran and the US because Iran won’t need it later,” tweeted former Qatari prime minister on 31 October.

“It’s important to have a responsible and appreciating approach towards this situation. The PGCC shouldn’t base its policy on the current situation between the US and Iran,” he added.

Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister Khaled al-Jarallah has said that Kuwait is received the Iranian initiative and si considering the proposal.

Qatari foreign ministry spokeswoman Lolwah R M Al-Khater told Al Monitor that Iran Doha believes that Iran is willing to start constructive negotiations, adding that her country is prepared to launch such talks in a bid to lower tensions in the region.

Should Arab states in the Persian Gulf region seize this opportunity, it could be the best moment to settle differences and end wars such as the one in Yemen and Syria.

