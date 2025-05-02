IRNA has comprehensive view on Iran's developments, says CEO

Ahvaz, IRNA — Hossein Jaberi-Ansari, CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), says that IRNA has adopted a comprehensive perspective on developments across the country.

Speaking at a meeting with the head of Arvand Free Zone Organization, Jaberi-Ansari said indirect yet impactful message delivery and focusing on hypertext is on the agenda of IRNA.

IRNA belongs to the entire Iranian nation, and addressing international issues and their impact on Iran is one of its fundamental policies, he added.

With a national and professional perspective, IRNA stands fully prepared to deliver rapid, accurate, and reliable reporting on various national affairs, he stated.

9376**9417