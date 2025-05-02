Foreign Ministry spokesperson refutes France’s ‘baseless’ claim on Iran’s nuclear program

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has rejected the baseless claims made by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

“French Foreign Minister’s claim that Iran is on the ‘cusp of developing’ a nuclear weapon is simply absurd,” Baqaei wrote on his X account on Friday.

“This false statement, coupled with the Minister’s open threats to reimpose sanctions, reinforces the suspicion that France's nagging posture risks evolving into a spoiling role,” he added.

“That won't add any credit to France and its status in Europe and globally,” he noted.

Earlier on April 30, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani had rejected French foreign minister’s accusation that the Islamic Republic is “on the cusp of developing nuclear weapons,” characterizing these allegations as unfounded and politically irresponsible.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates its commitment to diplomacy and constructive engagement. However, genuine diplomacy cannot proceed under threats or pressure,” he noted.

“If France and its partners are truly interested in a diplomatic resolution, they must abandon coercion and respect the sovereign rights of States under international law,” he stated.

