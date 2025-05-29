Brazil says it supports Iran’s enrichment right

Moscow, IRNA – Chief Advisor to the Brazilian President on International Affairs, Celso Amorim, says his country supports Iran’s right to utilize peaceful nuclear energy and enrichment.

Amorim and Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), met and held discussions on the sidelines of the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Moscow, Russia, late on Wednesday.

The two sides stressed the importance of ongoing consultations among independent countries to combat unilateralism.

Amorim expressed Brazil’s support for Iran’s right to utilize peaceful nuclear energy and enrichment.

For his part, Ahmadian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to maintaining its nuclear independence, including its fuel cycle and enrichment capabilities, adding that while Tehran is open to dialogue, it will not compromise on these issues.

He also condemned the crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza, asserting that the world must not remain silent in the face of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. He emphasized the importance of unity among nations in combating those responsible for these atrocities.

Both sides underscored the need to enhance bilateral trade and scientific exchanges.

