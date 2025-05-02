May 2, 2025, 7:43 PM
News ID: 85820838
T T
1 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Iran and Cambodia express readiness to strengthen bilateral ties

May 2, 2025, 7:43 PM
News ID: 85820838
Iran and Cambodia express readiness to strengthen bilateral ties
Iran’s Ambassador to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari (left) shaking hands with Sun Chanthol, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister on May 2, 2025.

The Cambodian deputy prime minister welcomed Iran’s investment and participation in development projects.

Tehran, IRNA – Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol and Iran’s Ambassador to Vietnam, Ali Akbar Nazari, have expressed their readiness to develop bilateral relations.

Nazari, who is also accredited in Cambodia, expressed Iran’s willingness to share its expertise in technical and engineering fields, industry, nanotechnology, petrochemicals, refinery construction, general construction, and road-making. He also emphasized Iran's interest in participating in development projects and strengthening Cambodia’s infrastructure.

He called for accelerating the finalization and signing of the treaty to support investment.

Meanwhile, Chanthol referred to Cambodia's comprehensive government support and investment protection laws and issued the necessary directives to review the draft of the mutual investment agreement.

9376**9417

1 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .