IRGC’s new chief: Gates of hell will soon open to the Israeli regime

Tehran, IRNA – The new commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the force will soon unleash hell on the Israeli regime in response to unprovoked strikes on Iranian territory.

Major General Mohammad Pakpour said in a message to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Friday that to carry out the order of the Leader and avenge the blood of the military commanders, scientists, and civilians killed in the Israeli strikes, “the gates of hell will soon open to the infanticidal [Israeli] regime.”

“The criminal and illegitimate Zionist regime will suffer a bitter and painful fate with vast and destructive consequences,” Major General Pakpour said.

The Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities overnight on Friday.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami were assassinated in Tehran.

So were Commander of the Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh and Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid.

Later in the day, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Major General Pakpour to head the IRGC.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces are preparing a response.

