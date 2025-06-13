Iran Attacked

The Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities overnight on Friday.



Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid, and Commander of the Aerospace Force of the I.R.G.C. Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh were among the top brass assassinated in targeted strikes.