Iran Attacked
The Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities overnight on Friday.
Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid, and Commander of the Aerospace Force of the I.R.G.C. Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh were among the top brass assassinated in targeted strikes.
Tags
پرونده - وسط
-
Israel being pummeled again now; strikes will continue as long as necessary
A second round of strikes began on targets inside Israel, with Israeli media reporting huge explosions as Iranian missiles rain down.
-
78 Iranians are killed and 320 wounded so far in Israeli strikes: Envoy to the U.N.
Iran’s Envoy to the United Nations Sa’eed Iravani offered the casualty toll in a speech before an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.
-
Iranian envoy speaks at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council
The United Nations Security Council is holding an emergency meeting to discuss the Israeli strikes on Iran.
-
Armed Forces start pounding Israel
The Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces began a wave of retaliatory strikes on Israel, following strikes by the Israeli regime on Iranian territory.
-
In televised message to nation, Leader says life will turn bleak for Israel
Ayatollah Khamenei said the Israeli regime “made a grave mistake” the consequences of which will render it helpless.
-
More explosions are heard in Iran
The Israeli regime seemed to continue strikes against Iranian territory hours after several rounds of strikes were carried out inside Iran.
-
Foreign Ministry summons head of U.S. interest section
The Foreign Ministry summoned the head of the U.S. interest section in Tehran to protest Israel’s strikes on Iran on Friday.
-
IRGC’s new chief: Gates of hell will soon open to the Israeli regime
The new commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the force will soon unleash hell on the Israeli regime in response to unprovoked strikes on Iranian territory.
-
Kuwait condemns Israeli invasion of Iran; Tehran vows decisive response
Kuwait’s foreign minister strongly condemned Israel’s invasion of Iran, denouncing it as a violation of Iranian sovereignty, international law, and the U.N. Charter.
-
U.S. is complicit in Israeli strikes on Iran: Leader’s top aide
Leader’s top aide called the attack a sign of Israel’s “desperation and fear” in the face of Iran’s growing strength.
-
I.R.G.C. says will respond to Israeli attacks at the proper time and place
The I.R.G.C. vows a proportionate response to Israeli attacks on Iran at the proper time and place of its choosing.
-
World reacts to Israeli attacks on Iran
After the Israeli regime's attack on Iran, countries, organizations, and some officials from around the world have reacted to this aggressive act.
-
President Pezeshkian: Iran will make Israel regret its folly
President Pezeshkian vowed a firm and regret-inducing response to Israeli invasion of Iranian soil and assassinations in different cities
-
Russian academic: Israel opened a Pandora’s box with strikes on Iran
Igor Matveev, associate professor of international business, said Israel opened a Pandora’s box and will face “unprecedented risks” with the Friday strikes on Iran.
-
Israel’s Netanyahu taken to unknown location after strikes on Iran
Israeli media say the Tel Aviv regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to an unknown location, possibly Greece, following strikes against Iran.
-
Leader appoints new top military brass
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed new top military commanders.
-
Pezeshkian administration: Iran will write the ending to this story
The administration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian released a statement, announcing that Iran will avenge the blood of every single individual killed in Israeli strikes on Friday.
-
Armed Forces: Iran’s response will be crushing
The General Staff of the Islamic Republic Armed Forces says Iran’s response to the Israeli regime’s strikes on Iranian territory will be crushing.
-
Top Iranian military commanders and civilian figures are assassinated in Israeli strikes
The chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces and the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), as well as other military and civilian figures, have been assassinated in Israeli strikes in Tehran.
-
Ayatollah Khamenei: Israel today sealed a bitter and painful destiny for itself
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the Israeli regime sealed a “bitter and painful” destiny for itself with overnight strikes on Iran.
-
Armed Forces spokesperson: Israel will pay a heavy price
Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi confirmed Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, including residential buildings, and said the Islamic Republic’s response to the attacks will be heavy.
-
IRGC’s Chief Commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami and others assassinated in Israeli strikes
Major General Hossein Salami and other military and civilian figures were assassinated in Israeli strikes in Tehran.
-
Iran comes under attack
Various locations in Iran, including in the capital, Tehran, have come under attack by the Israeli regime.