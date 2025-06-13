U.S. is complicit in Israeli strikes on Iran: Leader’s top aide

Tehran, IRNA — Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on international affairs, has released a statement announcing that the United States is complicit in Israeli strikes.

Velayati, issued a statement following the Israeli airstrikes against Iran overnight on Friday, expressing condolences for the deaths of several senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

He described the attack as a sign of Israel’s “desperation and fear” in the face of Iran’s growing strength.

He emphasized that the strikes came immediately after an anti-Iran resolution by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) and just before the sixth round of Iran-U.S. nuclear negotiations.

This criminal act reveals that the U.S. and Europe are two sides of the same coin, aligned with the crimes of the illegitimate Zionist regime, Velayati said.

He warned that the followers of the Islamic Revolution, under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei, would deliver a “historic lesson” to Israel.

The Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities overnight on Friday.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid were among the top brass assassinated in targeted strikes.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces are preparing a response.

7129**2050