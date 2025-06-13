Foreign Minister Araqchi urges E.U. to condemn Israeli strikes as criminal act

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has termed Israeli attacks on Iranian territory as flagrant violations of international law, noting that Iran expects the European Union to condemn the Israeli criminal strikes.

Receiving a phone conversation from his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, on Friday, Araqchi decried the targeted attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and civilian districts.

He labeled these actions as criminal aggression, noting that Iran expects the European Union to take a definitive stance in censuring a flagrant act of transgression.

The Iranian nation and its government expect unequivocal condemnation from the international community—particularly the European Union—against this grievous act, Araghchi said.

The top diplomat said that that Iran’s response to these hostilities would be resolute and decisive.

For his part, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, while reiterating the importance of de-escalation, confirmed that he had communicated with Israeli authorities to express strong disapproval of the offensive.

Tajani emphasized that such actions are intolerable and must be immediately halted.

He also underscored Italy’s willingness to facilitate renewed dialogue in pursuit of peace and regional stability, emphasizing restraint from both sides.

The Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities overnight on Friday.

Among the top-ranking Iranian officials assassinated in targeted strikes were Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces; Major General Hossein Salami, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.); Major General Gholamali Rashid, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters; and Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, Commander of the Aerospace Force of the I.R.G.C.

Following the attack, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday that the Israeli regime had sealed a “bitter and painful” destiny for itself with overnight strikes on Iran.

7129**2050