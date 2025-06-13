President Pezeshkian: Iran will make Israel regret its folly

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned the Israeli attack on Iranian soil and killing many civilians, saying that Iran will not remain silent in the face of this crime and will make the enemy regret its foolish act.

Following the Israeli attack on the Iranian capital, Tehran, and several other Iranian cities early on Friday, President Pezeshkian said in a message saying that Iran’s legitimate and powerful response would make the enemy regret its actions.

He further said that today, more than ever, the Iranian nation needs unity, trust, empathy, and solidarity and expressed confidence that with such a valuable spirit and divine support, a strong, wise, and firm response will be delivered to the crimes of the Israeli regime.

He said that in the Israeli regime’s attacks against Tehran and several other Iranian cities, several children and women, innocent citizens, military commanders, and nuclear scientists were martyred.

This savage act, which violates all international commitments, confirms the criminal nature of the illegitimate Zionist regime, which has built its existence on occupation, aggression, and the killing of children, he said.

Last night’s attacks proved to the world the legitimacy of Iran’s long-standing assertion that aggression and crime are ingrained in the very nature of the Zionist regime, he said, adding that however, the Iranian people and officials will not remain silent in the face of this atrocity, and the legitimate and powerful response of the Islamic Republic will make the enemy regret its foolish action.

As the late Imam Khomeini had said, “Whenever a flag falls from the powerful hand of a commander, another commander will pick it up and enter the battlefield.”

The president further noted that just as the Islamic Republic has always strived for peace and stability in the world and the region, it will also act decisively in response to aggression and when defending the country’s sovereignty.

The Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities overnight on Friday.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid, and Commander of the Aerospace Force of the I.R.G.C. Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh were among the top brass assassinated in targeted strikes.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces are preparing a response.

9417