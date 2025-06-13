Russian academic: Israel opened a Pandora’s box with strikes on Iran

Moscow, IRNA – A Russian academic says Israel opened a Pandora’s box and will face “unprecedented risks” with the Friday strikes on Iran.

In remarks made to IRNA’s Moscow Bureau, Igor Matveev, associate professor at the Department of International Business at the Financial University Under the Government of the Russian Federation, said the Israeli strikes are “a very dangerous move” and could even be “a prelude to the Third World War.”

Matveev affirmed Iran’s right to self-defense. “Since Iran has become a target of an unprovoked military attack, according to Article 51 of the UN's Charter, Iran has a legitimate right for self-defense,” he said.

“Killing innocent civilians, women, and children is a war crime. And it must be judged as such,” Matveev emphasized.

The Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities overnight on Friday.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid were among the top brass assassinated in targeted strikes.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces are preparing a response.

4482