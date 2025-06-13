I.R.G.C. says will respond to Israeli attacks at the proper time and place

Tehran, IRNA – The public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (I.R.G.C.) has announced that the Zionist regime of Israel and its regional and international supporters will undoubtedly receive a proportionate and decisive response at an appropriate time and place of its choosing.

Following the Israeli invasion of Iran, which resulted in deaths of numerous children, women, civilians, and scientific and military figures, the I.R.G.C. said in a statement on Friday that path of the martyred Commander of the Aerospace Force of the I.R.G.C. Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh and other martyrs will be continued.

The Israeli regime launched a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities overnight on Friday. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the I.R.G.C. Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid, and Brigadier General Hajizadeh were among the top brass assassinated in targeted strikes.

This tireless warrior dedicated his life – especially during his 16 years of wise, determined, and powerful leadership of the I.R.G.C. Aerospace Force – to enhancing the deterrence capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran and safeguarding the security and independence of the country, the statement said, adding Hajizadeh was one of the most outstanding and influential figures of the Resistance Front, as well as a symbol of progress, innovation, and power in Iran’s defense and missile program, the statement read.

The I.R.G.C. reiterated that most definitely the Israeli regime and its regional and extra-regional supporters will receive a proportionate response at a proper time and place.

