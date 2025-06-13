Israel’s Netanyahu taken to unknown location after strikes on Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli media say the Tel Aviv regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to an unknown location, possibly Greece, following strikes against Iran.

Israeli media had earlier published an image of Netanyahu’s aircraft, being escorted by two fighter jets, en route to an unknown location outside the occupied territories.

Israel’s Channel 12 later said the aircraft had landed at the Greek capital, Athens.

The Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities overnight on Friday.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid were among the top brass assassinated in targeted strikes.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces are preparing a response.

4482