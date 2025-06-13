World reacts to Israeli attacks on Iran

Tehran, IRNA – After the Israeli regime's attack on Iran, different countries, organizations, and some officials from around the world have reacted to this aggressive act.

The Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities overnight on Friday.

So far, various countries and international authorities from all over the world have reacted to this aggressive act of the Israeli regime.

These reactions are given below and will be supplemented as new reactions emerge.

Qatari Prime Minister: Israel's behavior destroys opportunities for peace

In a statement referring to the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran, the Prime Minister of Qatar said that Israel's behavior destroys opportunities for peace.

South Korea voices concern about the worsening situation in the Middle East

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Seoul is closely monitoring the situation and is deeply concerned about the worsening situation in the Middle East.

African Union Calls for Restraint from All Parties in the Middle East

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission issued a statement on Friday, expressing "deep concern at reports of Israeli airstrikes on Iran" and calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and restraint from all parties.

Palestinian groups condemn Zionist regime's attack on Iran

Palestinian groups and parties condemned the Zionist regime's attacks on Iran in separate statements.

Zardari: World holds aggressor Israel accountable

The President of Pakistan, strongly condemning the Zionist regime's terrorist attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran, called for an immediate response from the international community to prevent Israeli aggression and hold the regime accountable.

Jordan's response to the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran

The official spokesman for the Jordanian Foreign Ministry emphasized in a statement: "We strongly condemn Israel's aggression against the brotherly country of Iran, and the aggression is a clear violation of the sovereignty of a country that is a member of the United Nations."

Russia Strongly Condemns Israel's Attack on Iran

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement in response to the Israeli regime's attack on Iran: "We strongly condemn Israel's military action, which is a violation of the United Nations Charter and international law."

Kuwait and Iraq Condemn Zionist Regime's Attack on Iran

Kuwait and Iraq condemned the crime of the Zionist Regime's attacks on Iran, calling them a clear violation of all international laws and conventions, a clear violation of Iran's national sovereignty, and a threat to regional security and stability.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid were among the top brass assassinated in targeted strikes.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces are preparing a response.

(This item is being updated.)

