Araqchi: Israeli attacks are tantamount to declaration of war against Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a letter to the United Nations has stressed that the international community must not allow the Israeli crimes to go unpunished, adding that the U.N. Security Council and the Secretary-General must condemn them immediately and unequivocally and take action.

“I am sending you this letter with the utmost urgency and deep concern regarding the Israeli regime's aggressive and illegal action against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Araqchi wrote in his letter.

He said that the Israeli regime has carried out a series of coordinated military attacks against cities, peaceful nuclear facilities, military commanders, and ordinary citizens, recklessly and deliberately escalating a crisis that clearly violates the United Nations Charter and the most fundamental norms of international law.

Araqchi said that among the targets was the Natanz nuclear facility, one of Iran's main nuclear sites that operates under the full supervision and safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Meantime, the Iranian mission at the United Nations has called for an urgent Security Council meeting after Israel conducted airstrikes on some Iranian nuclear sites and civilian areas early on Friday.

In a letter to the UNSC, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations also underscored that Iran has a legitimate right to defend itself and respond to the Israeli aggression after the Israeli regime struck dozens of military, nuclear and civilian targets across Iran early on Friday.

Iran also called for an UNSC emergency meeting to condemn Israel's attack on nuclear facilities and the assassination of military officials.

The Iranian mission also emphasized that the Israeli regime's aggression amounted to a "declaration of war against Iran", stressing that Tehran reserved its right to legitimate defense.

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Regarding the Zionist Regime’s Military Aggression Against Iran

Our beloved homeland, Iran, has been unjustly attacked by a criminal and evil regime.

This morning, the occupying and rogue Zionist regime violated the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of our dear Iran, attacking several locations, including residential areas in Tehran and other cities across our country. As a result, a number of the noblest and most patriotic servants of the nation – those who defended Iran’s dignity, sovereignty, and advancements in science and technology – along with other innocent civilians, were martyred.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its congratulations and condolences to the Revered Leader and the noble people of Iran on the martyrdom of these defenders and servants of the homeland, who sacrificed their lives for our nation in the face of the Zionist regime’s unforgivable crime.

The Zionist regime’s attacks on Iran constitute a violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and a blatant act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. In accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Iran reserves the legitimate and legal right to respond to this aggression.

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to defend Iran’s sovereignty with full strength and in the manner they deem appropriate.