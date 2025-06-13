Kuwait condemns Israeli invasion of Iran; Tehran vows decisive response

Tehran, IRNA – The Kuwaiti foreign minister vehemently condemns the Israeli regime invasion of Iran, calling it a “blatant invasion of Iranian sovereignty, international law, and United Nations Charter.”

In a phone conversation with Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya said that the attack jeopardized the stability and security of the entire region.

In response, Araqchi said that Iran will resolutely defend its sovereignty, people, and national security and will deliver a decisive respond to the Israeli regime’s illegal and cowardly aggression.

The Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities overnight on Friday.

Among the top-ranking Iranian officials assassinated in targeted strikes were Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces; Major General Hossein Salami, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.); Major General Gholamali Rashid, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters; and Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, Commander of the Aerospace Force of the I.R.G.C.

Following the attack, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday that the Israeli regime had sealed a “bitter and painful” destiny for itself with overnight strikes on Iran.

