Yemen launches missile attack on Israel for second time in hours

The Yemeni forces have conducted a “successful” missile attack on Israel, the second of its kind in the past hours, in defiance of the US strikes.

In a statement on Friday, Yemen's Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that “the missile unit of the Yemeni Armed Forces conducted a military operation against a vital target of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Haifa area, using a hypersonic ballistic missile” in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The missile, “the second in hours,” hit its target “successfully,” forcing settlers to run to shelters, the statement added.

Earlier on Friday, General Saree said the Yemeni forces “carried out a military operation targeting the Israeli enemy’s Ramat David Airbase”, near the occupied Haifa area, using a “Palestine-2” hypersonic ballistic missile.

“The missile successfully reached its target, thanks to God, and the interceptor systems failed to intercept it,” the statement added.

The Yemeni attacks took place hours after the U.S. launched a strike on Yemen in an attempt to stop the country’s pro-Gaza operations, leaving three people injured.

Yemeni forces, since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, have carried out scores of operations in support of the war-hit Gazans, striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to targeting Israeli ships or vessels heading towards ports in the occupied territories.

