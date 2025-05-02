U.S. President Trump signs order to stop providing federal funds to NPR and PBS

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order cutting federal funds for National Public Radio (NPR) and Public Broadcasting Service (PBS)—the largest public broadcasters in the country–following various allegation from the White House and Republican legislators that they engage in biased reporting.

Trump’s order reportedly instructs the board of Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to terminate direct funding for NPR and the PBS to the “maximum extent allowed by law” and to decline to provide future funding.

“It also orders the board to take steps to ‘minimize or eliminate’ indirect funding to NPR and PBS,” CNN reported on Friday.

Additionally, the directive calls for Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to examine whether NPR and PBS have engaged in employment discrimination and instructs federal agencies to cease any permissible financial support for the organizations.

Every year, the CPB allocates $535 million in federal money to public broadcasters nationwide, ensuring universal access to educational programs, critical emergency updates, and a variety of news and cultural offerings.

“This includes stations with PBS and NPR, as well as some lesser-known public media outlets,” CNN added.

The media quoted the White House as saying it will soon ask Congress to claw back the money already allocated for CPB over the next two years.

