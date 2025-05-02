Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 22 Palestinians

Medical sources have announced that at least 22 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera, nine members of the same family in Bureij were killed in the attacks on Friday.

Additionally a Gaza Freedom Flotilla ship carrying 30 pro-Palestinian activists was targeted by the Israeli military, but there were no casualties.

Al Jazeera cited humanitarian coordinator Amjad Shawa in Gaza, who warned that more children are likely to die from malnutrition as “the whole Strip is starving” due to Israel’s 60-day blockade.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to over 52,400 as Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the besieged enclave continues unabated.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, 2,308 people have been killed and 5,973 others injured since March 18, when Israel resumed its military assault in violation of a ceasefire.

The ministry also stated that a total of 118,014 people have been injured in Israeli attacks since the war began on October 7, 2023.

