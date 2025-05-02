Israel escalates attacks on post-Assad Syria, strikes near presidential palace

Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli regime has launched a new round of assaults against Syria, targeting the vicinity of the Arab country’s presidential palace in Damascus as a warning to the ruling Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham-led (HTS) administration.

The new Israeli act of aggression against Syria occurred on Friday morning, marking the second of its kind this week.

“This is a clear message to the Syrian regime: We will not allow [Syrian] forces to deploy south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community,” Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Israel’s minister for military affairs Israel Katz shortly after the attack.

It came after more than 100 people were killed during clashes between pro-HTS forces and Druze militants in Syria, which Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri condemned as a “genocidal campaign.”

Since the fall of Bashar Assad’s government in December, Syria has faced a broad Israeli occupation in much of its southern region.

The Arab country has also endured hundreds of Israeli airstrikes, primarily aimed at military facilities once used by the former Syrian army.

Israel’s attacks on Syria have intensified in recent weeks despite repeated gestures by HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani toward the occupying regime.

