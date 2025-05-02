British lawmakers urge Israel to give Red Cross access to jailed Palestinians

British legal officials have stressed that international humanitarian law compels Israel to allow International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to visit Palestinian detainees.

Addressing the fourth day of proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Legal Adviser and Director General Legal, Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office Sally Langrish said numerous reliable reports have emerged since October 7, 2023, revealing the harsh treatment of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces.

“Israel must facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian provision to the population of Gaza, including food, water and electricity, and must ensure access to medical care in accordance with international humanitarian law,” Langrish was quoted by The Guardian.

Israel has mounted a total blockade of aid into Gaza since 2 March, leading to mounting reports of desperation among its 2 million people. The ICJ has been asked by the UN general assembly to give an advisory opinion on Israel’s obligations to allow aid into Gaza, and on its duty to cooperate with UN bodies, notably the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

9376**9417