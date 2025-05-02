Iraq bans anti-Iran groups from operating on its territory

Tehran, IRNA – Iraq has issued an official order banning all activities of anti-Iran militant groups on its soil, particularly in the Kurdistan Region, in a move aimed at strengthening bilateral ties with the Islamic Republic.

According to documents released by Iraq’s al-Maalomah news agency, the decision was made by the Iraqi National Security Adviser and approved by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The order includes the closure of the offices of these groups and the prohibition of their military, political, or media activities.

It instructed Iraqi security and military agencies, as well as the Kurdistan Regional Government and border authorities, to take the necessary measures to fully implement the order.

Border surveillance, especially in mountainous regions previously used by such groups, will also be intensified.

The order stresses the need for enhanced security coordination between Baghdad and Erbil to ensure full enforcement.

According to Iraqi media, the decision aims to preserve Iraq’s national security, avoid entanglement in regional tensions, and boost cooperation with Iran.

It follows a joint security agreement signed in 2023 by Iran’s then-top security official Ali Shamkhani and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s national security adviser, Qasim al-Araji.

4354