Iran and Iraq discuss finalizing economic projects
Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh (left) in a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Antalya, Turkey, April 11, 2025.

Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein have discussed accelerating the finalization of economic projects.

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein have discussed accelerating the finalization of economic projects, including Shalamcheh-Basrah railway.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Friday, the two sides addressed key political, security,  and regional issues, as well as the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. in Muscat, Oman.

Earlier, Khatibzadeh had a meeting with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman.

The Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum kicked off on Friday in Antalya, Turkey, with the participation of senior diplomatic officials and political scholars from all over the world.

