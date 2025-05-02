Iran condemns escalating U.S. sanctions; says coercion won’t be accepted

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry has announced in a statement that Iran will never accept threat-based approaches that flagrantly breach international law and the UN Charter, emphasizing that Tehran remains committed to diplomatic engagement and further talks.

In response to the U.S.’s continued imposition of unlawful sanctions against Iran, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday that following the U.S. president's letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, which expressed readiness to pursue diplomatic channels to resolve the unnecessary and made-up crisis over Iran's peaceful nuclear program, the Islamic Republic of Iran – acting in good faith and backed by national strength and confidence – entered indirect talks with the United States.

Iran’s negotiating team has conducted all three dialogue rounds within a clear framework, based on the country’s lawful entitlements to peaceful nuclear technology and the termination of cruel sanctions, steadfastly advancing the Iranian nation's rights toward achieving an equitable and lasting understanding, it added.

While emphasizing its dedication to diplomatic solutions and willingness to continue negotiations, Iran rejects coercive approaches that contradict with the UN Charter and international law, aim to harm Iran's strategic interests, and systematically violate the Iranians’ human rights.

Accordingly, Iran strongly condemns the continued imposition of illegal sanctions and pressure on its trade and economic partners, considering it further evidence of the Iranian nation's profound distrust and deep skepticism regarding U.S. seriousness in pursuing the diplomacy.

Such persistent illegal actions cannot change Iran's reasonable and legitimate stance, which is rooted in international law, the statement reads.

Undoubtedly, repeating these unsuccessful approaches will only lead to the same costly failures as before, it added.

