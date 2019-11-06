Spox: Riyadh document not to ease Yemen's problems

Mousavi said signing such document will be in line with stabilizing Saudi Arabia and its allies’ occupation in southern Yemen directly or by their proxy forces.

Referring to Iran’s stance with regard to establishing a unified and inclusive government in Yemen based on intra-Yemeni talks, he emphasized the need for preserving unity and territorial integrity in Yemen.

Vigilant people of Yemen who have always stood against occupiers will not let ill-wishers and enemies to take control of southern Yemen, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi advised Saudis to offer a positive response to the initiative proposed by the President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on stopping attacks.

As always stressed by Iran, he added, the first step towards solving Yemeni crisis is stopping war, bloodshed and the cruel blockade while the next step could be holding intra-Yemeni talks to develop an agreement for the political future of the country.

The United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2451 to support the Stockholm Agreement on deployment of a team in order to facilitate monitoring and implementing the Agreement and installing truce in important Yemeni ports.

The resolution mainly focuses on sending essential commodities to the Yemeni people, supporting the Stockholm Agreement, assigning the Secretary-General of the United Nations to implement it and observing the ceasefire.

The fourth round of Yemen peace talks kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden on December 6 with the attendance of the UN and the government representatives. It agreed to install truce in Yemeni ports of al-Hudaydah, al-Salif, and Ayn Issa.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies attacked Yemen in March 2015 to bring back to power the deposed president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Since then, the invaders have committed horrible war crimes against Yemeni civilians.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish