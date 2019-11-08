Hormuz peace; Rouhani’s pragmatism for regional stability

Hassan Rouhani wrote a letter to heads of state in the region to resolve disputes and establish stability and security in the region, which has been a topic of focus in the Iranian and regional media in recent days.

In this regard, a Kuwaiti newspaper wrote that the letter had been received by Saudi and Bahraini leaders through the signature of Dr. Rouhani and had received positive feedback in the region. For example, the former Qatari prime minister described Iran’s measure as an opportunity for Arab countries to make the most of it.

According to Kuwait's al-Jarida, the letter includes a proposal by the Islamic Republic of Iran to resolve disputes and meet at a senior level that could be hosted by Kuwaitis.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi confirmed this on Saturday while confirming the full text of the Iranian President's “Hormuz Peace Endeavor" letter to the heads of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and Iraq stated that it shows the seriousness of the Islamic Republic of Iran and embracing as importance the countries of the region in ensuring stability and security in the Persian Gulf region.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, after presenting "Hormuz Peace Endeavor" by the Iranian President at this year's UN General Assembly, he sent the full text to the heads of the concerned countries, calling on all of them to cooperate to processed and implemented it.

Response by the government spokesman Ali Rabiei to journalists is the latest official position of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding this correspondence. The government has always insisted that it seeks peace and stability in the region which was the gist of this approach, including letters to the kings of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, he said.

Referring to the common issues and interests of Iran and the countries of the region in areas such as economics, trade, cultural and religious commonalities and historical coexistence in the context of the Middle East geography, he emphasized that the region needs collective cooperation for peace and should not be left to America to exert pressures to create a gap between countries in the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's interactive approaches to achieving peace and stability in recent years have been met with upward and downward and sometimes contradictory reactions.

In the current circumstances, the Islamic Republic of Iran is increasingly clearing its will to accelerate steps towards the Hormuz Peace Initiative, and the President has again taken the pragmatic path of confronting regional challenges.

In his first appearance at the UN General Assembly as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rouhani addressed the world with the initiative "The World Against Violence and Extremism", followed by Iranian pragmatism in the fight against Takfiri terrorism as a serious and inevitable challenge to societies that resulted in the liberation of the Iraqis, Syrians and other countries in the region from ISIS crimes and other terrorist groups.

Now, and with the relative subsidence of the challenge, the President continues to move forward with a pragmatic approach to peace, stability and security as the region's primary need for its realization and manifestation, and will continue to pursue his good neighborliness policy.

