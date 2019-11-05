Iran urges US to stop economic terrorism

“The US regime’s addiction to unilateral sanctions has put its authorities in a passive situation that makes them resort to such empty sanctions in a bid to alleviate their pains and depression that has been caused by their inaction towards the iron-like will of the Iranian nation,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

He was making the comment in reaction to the US imposition of new sanctions against several Iranian authorities.

Mousavi added that such attempts are a result of the “US regime’s” inability to use diplomatic means and shows its bullying of other countries in international relations.

He went on to say that the US regime distorts historical and factual realities.

The Iranian diplomat urged the US to stop using terrorism as a means to steal other countries’ wealth and take a wise and civilized path.

