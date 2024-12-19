Dec 20, 2024, 12:02 AM
Developments in Syria must be accompanied by protecting country's territorial integrity: Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that any developments in Syria must be accompanied by maintaining the territorial integrity of that country, and the slightest damage to the territorial integrity of Syria is not acceptable in any way.

On the sidelines of the 11th summit of the D-8 organization, in the meeting with Erdogan, he emphasized the immediate stop of the aggression of the Zionist regime in the region.

Recalling the responsibility of all Islamic countries in this context, he stated that the Islamic countries must act responsibly in confronting the crimes and aggression of the Zionist regime in the region, and if there had been unity and integrity among the Islamic Ummah, this regime wouldn't have dared to take such actions.

Referring to the good relations between the two countries and the recent meeting of the joint commission for economic cooperation between Iran and Turkey, he voiced  Iran's readiness of to host the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Council of Strategic Relations between the two countries.

"We are waiting for the implementation of the agreements and the realization of the ceilings set for exchanges between Iran and Turkiye," President Pezeshkian added.

