Developments in Syria must be accompanied by protecting country's territorial integrity: Pezeshkian

On the sidelines of the 11th summit of the D-8 organization, in the meeting with Erdogan, he emphasized the immediate stop of the aggression of the Zionist regime in the region.

Recalling the responsibility of all Islamic countries in this context, he stated that the Islamic countries must act responsibly in confronting the crimes and aggression of the Zionist regime in the region, and if there had been unity and integrity among the Islamic Ummah, this regime wouldn't have dared to take such actions.

Referring to the good relations between the two countries and the recent meeting of the joint commission for economic cooperation between Iran and Turkey, he voiced Iran's readiness of to host the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Council of Strategic Relations between the two countries.

"We are waiting for the implementation of the agreements and the realization of the ceilings set for exchanges between Iran and Turkiye," President Pezeshkian added.

