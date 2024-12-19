Gaza death toll rises to 45,129

According to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV network, the Ministry of Health in Gaza declared on Thursday that 32 more Palestinians have been martyred and 94 injured in the past 24 hours due to the ongoing attacks by the Israeli regime on Gaza.

The ministry added that including the martyrs from the past 24 hours, the total number of those who have been martyred since the onset of the Israeli regime's aggression has now reached 45,129.

Furthermore, the ministry reported that the number of injured due to the occupation regime's aggression reached 107,338.

Despite all these atrocities in more than 14 months into the war, the Israeli regime admitted that it has still not been able to achieve its objectives in this conflict, namely the eradication of the Hamas movement and the return of Israeli captives from the Gaza Strip.

