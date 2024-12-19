Ireland says Israel closed embassy to divert public attention from Gaza

Ahead of the European Council meeting on Thursday, Harris said that the Irish government is not anti-Israel but supports human rights, international law, and peace, and will not back down from its positions under threat.

Reacting to claims made by Israeli officials accusing Ireland of adopting hostile policies and crossing red lines in bilateral relations, Harris emphasized that these allegations are meant to distract public opinion so that instead of asking questions about the tens of thousands of Palestinian children who have lost their lives, people focus on these issues.

He further noted that Ireland will always condemn violations of international law and emphasize the necessity of enforcing international court rulings.

The Irish prime minister also emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire in the besieged area.

Last Sunday, the Israeli regime closed its embassy in Ireland due to what it called Dublin's hostile policies towards it.

