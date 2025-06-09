LA anti-immigration protests intensify after Trump sends in troops

Protests against the U.S. administration’s immigration crackdown have intensified in Los Angeles after President Donald Trump dispatched national guard troops to respond to what he called an invasion of undocumented immigrants and migrant riots in the city, a move which drew strong criticism from local officials.

The demonstrations, which broke out after dozens of people were detained by immigration agents at various locations, continued for a third day on Sunday and turned violent with clashes between protesters and security forces.

Law enforcement officers in riot gear used tear gas and flashbangs to break up crowds in downtown Los Angeles and the city of Paramount. Arrests were also made, with the Department of Homeland Security putting the number at 118.

President Trump ordered national guard troops to be deployed to the city to quash the protests. He promised a sweeping response to what he called an invasion of undocumented immigrants and migrant riots in Los Angeles, ordering top officials to restore order and deport those he deemed illegal aliens and criminals.

“Order will be restored, the illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free,” he said on his Truth Social account.

Trump’s response however drew strong criticism from officials in California, prompting calls from them to rescind what they described as the unlawful deployment of national guard troops, according to The Guardian,

“I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county and return them to my command,” Gavin Newson, the governor of California, said on X.

“We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they’re actually needed,” he added.

The governor said in another X post that local law enforcement did not need help and President Trump manufactured “chaos and violence” by sending troops. “Now things are destabilized and we need to send in more law enforcement just to clean up Trump’s mess.”

9376**4194