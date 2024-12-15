Israel closes embassy in Ireland over ‘extreme policies’

Gideon Sa'ar, the Israeli foreign minister, said on Sunday the decision is a result of “the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government".

He also said Ireland has crossed “every red line” in its relations with the Israeli regime.

The decision comes a few days after Ireland announced it was joining South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas welcomed Ireland’s decision and called on other countries to join the genocide case against Israel.

Nearly 45,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October last year.

The Israeli regime has also used starvation as a “weapon of war” against the Palestinian population, United Nations experts have warned.

