Iran will not succumb to irregular political pressures: Nuclear chief

Tehran, IRNA – In response to efforts by three European states (Britain, Germany, and France) along with the United States to endorse an anti-Iran resolution at an upcoming meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.), Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (A.E.O.I.) Mohammad Eslami said that the Islamic Republic will not succumb to irregular political pressures concerning its peaceful nuclear energy program, as one million Iranians rely on radiopharmaceuticals annually.

Eslami made the remarks in an interview with Qatar’s Al Araby Television Network, saying that the I.A.E.A. and other international bodies have lost their credibility due to being dominated by the United States’ unilateralism, as their performance effectively reflects U.S. directives.

He said that the Tehran Research Reactor (T.R.R.) was built by Americans before the victory of the Islamic Revolution, with the purity of its fuel at 90%, criticizing the current propaganda campaign against Iran’s nuclear program.

Eslami said that the criteria governing the nuclear industry are based on the regulations of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (N.P.T.), but certain states attempt to impose their views on Iran, which is unacceptable. He also said that the U.S. pursues the development of its nuclear facilities and uranium enrichment, it simultaneously urges the Islamic Republic to halt its uranium enrichment activities.

Iran does not have any covert or unannounced nuclear program, and nearly 130 I.A.E.A. inspectors monitor the country’s nuclear activities; thus, propaganda campaigns against the nature of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program are false and aimed at pursuing specific political agendas and excessive demands.

According to the Iranian official, enrichment is the fundamental aspect of the nuclear industry; hence, it is not feasible to claim that Iran wants a nuclear program without nuclear fuel. However, he said that other states and even the I.A.E.A. do not cooperate with Iran, which necessitates the country’s pursuit of fuel through research.

