World will be ‘shocked’ if Israel ‘opens up’ Gaza: Ireland

"I have no doubt if that happened, the world would be shocked in terms of the level of destruction that has occurred there, and the absolute need for an effort for a fundamental change of approach," Micheál Martin said in Brussels on Monday.

The comment came a day after the Israeli regime said it was shuttering its embassy in Dublin over what Israeli officials described as the Irish government’s “extreme anti-Israeli policies".

The decision followed a move by Ireland to join a genocide case filed by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel.

Martin said Ireland’s intervention at the ICJ and its recognition of the state of Palestine had been motivated by “respect for international humanitarian law”.

The actions of the Israeli military in northern Gaza, where Palestinian civilians are being massacred on a daily basis, are “beyond any moral compass", he asserted.

4353**2050