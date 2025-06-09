Jun 9, 2025, 12:05 PM
Iranian lawmakers to meet Leader on Wednesday

An undated photo of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei receiving Iranian lawmakers.

Iranian legislators will meet the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, later this week.

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian members of parliament are set to meet with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday as part of an annual tradition following the election of Parliament’s speaker.

The parliamentarians will meet Ayatollah Khamenei to receive guidance from him.    

Qalibaf, Ali Nikzad, and Hamid-Reza Haji-Babaei had run for speaker of this round of Iran’s Parliament.

After balloting, Qalibaf was elected as the speaker with 219 votes. The other two nominees got 111 votes each to serve as the first and second deputy speakers.

