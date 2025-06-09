E3, the U.S. misusing I.A.E.A. to realize own political objectives: Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has criticized the United States and three European countries – namely France, Britain, and Germany – for misusing the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) for their own political gains.

During his weekly press briefing on Monday, Baqaei responded to a question raised about the West’s push for an anti-Iran resolution at the I.A.E.A.’s Board of Governors meeting in Vienna this week.

He said that the Islamic Republic had taken steps in the past one or two years in cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog but the three European countries and the United States often abused the agency for their own political purposes.

According to the spokesperson, the I.A.E.A. decided to first prepare a report under the political pressure and influence from the Western countries, and subsequently the same countries abused that report.

He underlined that Iran’s interactions with the agency, from the very beginning, had been based on its commitments arising from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.

France, Britain, and Germany, and the United States are reportedly seeking a draft resolution that accuses Iran of “non-compliance” with safeguards obligations for the first time in almost 20 years, an issue that was declared closed within the framework of the 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Tehran has already warned that any such move will be met with a serious and decisive response.

Genocide amid international silence

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson, once gain deplored the ongoing Israeli genocide against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Unfortunately, the silence and inaction of international institutions, including the United Nations Security Council (U.N.S.C.), has emboldened the regime to continue massacring people in Gaza and the West Bank, he said.

Referring to the U.S. veto of a U.N.S.C. resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza last week, Baqaei pointed that Washington’s stance once again proved its backing for Israel and granting its officials impunity for gross human rights violations.

He called on the international community to take serious and urgent action to stop the sad and horrific situation the Palestinians are going through for the past two years.

(This item is being updated.)

