Nuclear capability is not only not a threat, but also an opportunity for development and self-sufficiency: AEOI chief

Referring to the goals of sanctions against Iran's peaceful nuclear program, Mohammad Eslami said in a television interview, "We should know that the science is power and authority; throughout history, Iranians were always producers and creators of science and technology. The power of Iranians was not based on conquering countries, but their influence in science and scientific discoveries. In the two centuries when we had arrogance in the country, the country lacked self-confidence and leadership power in science and was an importer and a follower."

"Since two decades ago, when the growth of technology has accelerated and technological developments have become more rapid and have left their effects on the economy and society, especially in advanced countries, aerospace, nuclear, nano, biotechnology and information technology have always been the domain of the arrogant system. The arrogant powers have tried that these sciences not to be in the possession of countries that they do not like," he added.

Eslami pointed out that today, nuclear power is connected with aerospace, nuclear propulsion is used in satellites, so nuclear power creates power and the dominance of science and technology creates power and superiority.

2050