FM Spox rejects WSJ claims on Iran

"Iran had recently asked for the creation of a consular service through the Swiss, who represent U.S. interests in Tehran," WSJ quoted an official as saying.
9376**1430
Tehran, Nov 4, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Monday rejected the claim raised by US media 'Wall Street Journal' quoting an American official saying that Iran has asked for opening US consular section in Swiss embassy in Tehran.
